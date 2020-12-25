Jaipur, December 25: Sonal Sharma, the daughter of a milkman in Rajasthan, qualified to become a judge after clearing the judicial service exams. The inspirational story was reported from Udaipur, where the 26-year-old girl who worked as an aide for her father in the cowshed, while also studying in the same premises, succeeded in getting selected for the coveted post of a magisterial judge.

Sonal had appeared for the Rajasthan Judicial Service (RJS) exams 2018, whose results were declared earlier this year. While she fell short by one-mark to make to the list of selected candidates, she was put in the wait-list. In other words, her selection was subject to any of the selected candidates not joining the duty. NEET 2020 Cracked by Twin Brothers From Kashmir: Sons of Security Guard from Baramulla Village Bring Laurels (See Pictures & Video).

Fortunately for her, seven of the selected candidates did not join service. She subsequently filed a writ petition before the Rajasthan High Court. The court issued a notification allowing her to join one of the seven vacant seats.

Udaipur's Sonal Sharma Selected as Judge: Watch Video

Sonal, despite her humble origins, was a meritorious student having obtained gold medals from the Mohan Lal Sukhadia University for topping in MA, LLB and LLM.

Even during her education days, her day used to start at 4 am, as she helped her father in milking cattle, cleaning the cowshed and supplying milk at times. She used to cycle her way to the college, and spend hours in the library to make notes as she could not afford the expensive books.

After being selected as a judge, Sonal told reporters that she would ease the burden on her parents. For years, they toiled hard and even took loans to provide her education, she added.

