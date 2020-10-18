Two twin brothers of Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have passed the National eligibility –cum-entrance test (NEET) 2020. Gowhar Bashir Bhat and Shakir Bashir Bhat who hail from Batpora village of Kunzar scored 651 and 657 points respectively out of the total 720. In 2019, they had both cracked JEE Mains exams and were enrolled in NIT Srinagar for B.Tech course. Gowhar Bashir Bhat told Kashmir News Observer that it was a moment of joy and pride to have qualified for the entrance exams. Pulwama Boy Tops NEET Exam from J-K.

Gowhar was quoted as saying, "This year it was our second attempt to go for NEET exams and this time we made it with excellence. We took full advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown by dedicating our time toward our studies." Bashir Ahmad, the father of the twin brothers work as a private security guard at a shop. He said, "I was not able to help them much but I tried my best. Today I feel so proud that my sons have qualified the NEET exam." He added that his son has not just made him proud, but the whole of Kashmir. Did Muslim Students Shoaib Aftab, Yasir Hameed, Sana Mir and Others Secure Top 5 Ranks in NEET 2020 Merit List? Check Truth Behind Fake Tweet Going Viral.

Gowhar Bashir and Shakir Bashir With Their Father After Cracking NEET:

Finally a poor father who is security guard got a tremendous success when his twin sons shines in NEET 2020. #Baramullah. pic.twitter.com/CBKs21MS16 — SignatureEgo (@SignatureEgo) October 17, 2020

Tangmarg Twins Who Cracked NEET 2020:

Shakir said that knowing about their success, friends, relatives and neighbours came home to congratulate them. He said that both his mother and father have been supportive of them and provided whatever they could for the studies. Soon, pictures of the twins with their father giving them sweets went viral garnering them praises. Congratulatory messages poured in for them on social media and encouraged them to aim higher.

