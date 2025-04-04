Chandigarh, April 4: A 22-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by her husband in Bhainswan Khurd village in Haryana's Sonepat on Wednesday night, April 2, after she refused to cook for him. The couple, married for a year and a half, had a two-month-old son. A case has been registered against the accused, who happens to be at large as of now.

According to the Hindustan Times report, the deceased was identified as Nisha, while her husband was named Sahil Kumar. According to police reports, Sahil, who was reportedly addicted to alcohol, returned home late and began verbally abusing Nisha. The situation escalated when he physically assaulted her and subsequently stabbed her. Haryana Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman’s Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase Near Sampla Bus Stand in Rohtak, Bhupinder Singh Hooda Expresses Shock Over Incident.

Man Kills Wife After She Refuses To Cook Food for Him in Haryana

Sahil informed his mother about the incident, and she was shocked and rushed Nisha to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The couple had been experiencing family disputes for the past three days. Sahil is currently at large, and police have filed murder charges against him.

In another incident, a man killed his wife after she refused to make him mutton curry in the Upparagudem village of Seerile Mandal on March 11. Locals observed the body and alerted the police on March 12. According to the cops, the victim, M Kalavathi (35), was beaten to death by M Balu, an agricultural labourer. Haryana Shocker: Elderly Woman, Her Sister-in-Law Crushed to Death by Goods Train at Faridabad Railway Station After Slipping Off Platform's Edge.

Speaking to the media, Seerole Sub-Inspector (SI) Ch Nagesh said Balu had purchased mutton on March 11 and asked Kalavathi to cook it. When she refused, saying that she would cook it the next morning, an argument ensued. Allegedly, in a fit of rage, Balu struck her with a wooden stick, causing a head injury, which eventually led to her death.

