Faridabad, March 25: In an unfortunate incident in Haryana, two elderly women were allegedly crushed to death by a goods train after they slipped off the edge of a platform in Faridabad. The deceased women aged 75 and 60 were identified as Murthi Devi and Ramkali. Police officials said that the two women landed on the tracks at Faridabad railway station after slipping off the platform.

According to a report in the Times of India, the alleged incident took place on Saturday morning, March 23. An official said that Ramkali lost her balance and fell on the tracks. On the other hand, Ramkali's sister-in-law Murthi Devi slipped and fell on the tracks while trying to hold her hand. Haryana Shocker: TTE Pushes Woman off Moving Train After She Boards Wrong Coach in Faridabad, Booked for Attempted Murder.

Officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said that the incident occurred on Saturday morning when both women were waiting on platform no 2 to catch Gita Jayanti Express. The two were going back home after attending a family function in Faridabad. Officials said that the train that was scheduled for 7.30 am was running 30 minutes late.

Ramkali was standing close to the platform's edge when she heard an engine approaching the platform. A GRP officer said that Ramkali did not realise that she was too close to the edge of the platform and lost her balance. Soon after she fell off the platform, Murthi Devi tried reaching out her hand and eventually slipped onto the tracks. Man Stabbed to Death in Drunken Row by Relative in Faridabad.

Vishwas Gehlot, GRP sub-inspector said that the two women were crushed to death by a goods train before they could get up and move away. After the incident, Murthi Devi's brother Shaymlal, who had accompanied them lodged a complaint based on which a diary entry was made. The bodies of the deceased woman were later handed to their families.

