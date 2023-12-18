Noida, December 18: Along with fellow comic Saurab Pandey, Indian stand-up comedian Sundeep Sharma recently went through a traumatic incident in Noida, narrowly escaping a potentially fatal situation. The incident took place in Sector 104 when the two discovered an armed person blocking a deserted road after their concert. By tagging UP Police and sharing the terrifying incident on the microblogging platform X, Sharma brought attention to the gravity of the issue and underlined the need of taking precautions.

"So we were at gunpoint in the middle of a secluded road in Noida Sec 104. After the show me and @comicsaurabh were returning and a man stood in the middle of the dark road holding a gun in his hand", Sharma wrote in his post. Noida Shocker: Man Driven Around in Cab For Seven Hours, Robbed at Gunpoint; Investigation Underway.

He was smiling and signalled us to stop, and an SUV stopped right behind us, as The man approached the car, I aggressively shouted while holding my mobile phone, which I thought was also a potential self-defence weapon in the situation, he looked at us went to the side of the road and signalled us to go, all this while smiling, the post further read.

Stand-up Comedian Sundeep Sharma, His Friend Held at Gun Point

Happened 40 mins back, @Uppolice @noidapolice please take note of this and take action, probably you can save some life/lives. We did not open the car windows, the car doors were locked. — Sundeep Sharma (@sundeepshawarma) December 17, 2023

We left from there alive, this Happened 40 mins back, @Uppolice @noidapolice please take note of this and take action, probably you can save some life/lives. We did not open the car windows, the car doors were locked, the latter added while also tagging the Uttar Pradesh Police. Delhi: Gangster Nabbed After Video of Robbing Toyota Fortuner at Gunpoint Goes Viral.

While the terrifying social media post has garnered more than 1 lakh views on X, the response from the authorities is still awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2023 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).