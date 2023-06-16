Amaravati, June 16: In a horrific incident, a 10th class student was burnt alive by some unidentified persons in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district on Friday.

The attackers poured petrol on U. Amarnath (15) and set him afire when he was on his way to tuition. He was rushed to a Government General Hospital at Guntur in a critical condition, where he succumbed.

The incident occurred in Rajavolu village of Cherukupalli mandal (block) on Friday morning. Bengaluru: Conductor Burnt Alive While Sleeping As BMTC Bus Gutted in Fire, Terrifying Pics and Video Go Viral.

