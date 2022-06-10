Hathras, June 10: In yet another incident of dowry death, a 20-year-old woman was burnt alive allegedly by her husband and in-laws in Chintagarhi village in Hathras district on Wednesday. The three accused have been arrested by the police.

As per the report published in the Indian Express, the deceased has been identified as Payal. In May last year, she was married off to Anil Kumar Singh (25) of Garhi village. The victim's father, in his complaint, alleged that his daughter was harassed and tortured by her in-laws for dowry. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Army Major Cuts Wife’s Finger Over Dowry in Meerut.

Acting on the complaint, cops at Chandapa police station booked Singh and his parents under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and dowry harassment. Further investigation is underway.

