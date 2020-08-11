Bulandshahr, August 11: A teenager student of Babson College in Massachusetts, US, has been killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh.

The victim, Sudeeksha Bhati, was in India for vacations and was supposed to return to the US on August 20. The 19-year-old was on her way to Bulandshahr on a two-wheeler when the accident happened.

Her family members claimed she was with her uncle on a scooty from Dadri on Monday evening, when two men on a motorcycle started following them.

"The men were passing comments on Sudeeksha and were trying to overtake her vehicle performing stunts to impress her. Suddenly, their bullet hit Sudeeksha's scooty and it lost balance. Sudeeksha died on the spot," said Satyendra Bhati, the uncle.

Atul Srivastava, Superintendent of Police (city) said that the body has been sent for post mortem and a probe was underway.

Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati has condemned the incident and demanded action against the culprits. She tweeted: "A promising student, Sudeeksha Bhati, who was going on a bike with her uncle in Bulandshahr, lost her life due to eve-teasing, which is extremely sad, embarrassing and very condemnable.

बुलन्दशहर में अपने चाचा के साथ बाईक पर जा रही होनहार छात्रा सुदीक्षा भाटी को मनचलों की वजह से अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी, जो अति-दुःखद, अति-शर्मनाक व अति-निन्दनीय। बेटियाँ आखिर कैसे आगे बढ़ेंगी? यूपी सरकार तुरन्त दोषियों के विरूद्ध सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई करे, बीएसपी की यह पुरजोर माँग है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 11, 2020

"How will daughters progress? BSP strongly demands that UP government should take strict legal action against the culprits immediately."

