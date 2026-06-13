Sunday Mega Block, June 14, 2026: Special Block To Affect Local Train Services on Central Line; Check Details

Commuters travelling on the Central Railway network will face significant disruptions during the overnight hours of Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, 2026. The Mumbai Division is scheduled to operate a major traffic and power block (Sunday mega block) at Diva station to facilitate the launching of structural girders for new foot overbridges (FOBs). The four-hour and twenty-minute layout overhaul will halt all movements on the Up and Down Slow and Fast lines between Kalva and Dombivali stations. The engineering window, running from 01:20 AM to 05:40 AM on Sunday, will completely sever midnight connectivity across the primary suburban corridor.

Suspension of Thane–Kalyan Local Services

According to a Central Railway advisory, suburban train services between Thane and Kalyan stations will remain entirely suspended during the block period. To accommodate the heavy crane operations required for the bridge layout, a massive roster of late-night Saturday and early-morning Sunday local services has been cancelled, short-terminated, or diverted. Underground Local Trains in Mumbai Soon? What We Know.

Special Traffic and Power Block on Central Line on Sunday, June 14

On Saturday night, the cancellation list includes critical final runs such as the 10:18 PM Dadar–Kalyan local, the 11:38 PM, 11:46 PM, and 11:55 PM Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)–Thane locals, and the 11:58 PM CSMT–Kurla local. In the inbound direction, the 10:15 PM Ambarnath–CSMT, 11:15 PM Kalyan–CSMT, and 11:40 PM Thane–Kurla locals are also cancelled. Sunday morning commuters will see extended disruptions. The 12:02 AM and 05:16 AM CSMT–Ambarnath locals, the 12:08 AM CSMT–Kasara local, the 12:12 AM CSMT–Karjat local, and the 12:24 AM CSMT–Thane local will not operate. Early morning inbound cancellations include the 03:51 AM Kasara–CSMT and the 04:08 AM Ambarnath–CSMT lines.

Route Re-routing and Station Halts Skipped

To ensure minimal transit capabilities for early morning commuters, Central Railway has drafted track diversions. Up Slow services departing Kalyan between 03:57 AM and 05:09 AM on Sunday will be re-routed via the Up Fast line between Kalyan and Thane stations. Due to platform limitations on the fast tracks, these local trains will skip regular halts at Thakurli and Kopar stations, arriving at their destinations 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule. Additionally, several remaining suburban trains will be short-terminated at intermediate hubs like Kurla, Parel, and Thane, while corresponding outbound services will short-originate from these stations instead of their standard source platforms.

Impact on Long-Distance Express Trains

The midnight block will also spill over into national long-distance operations entering the Mumbai metropolitan region. Inbound express lines will be forced off their regular pathways to bypass the active construction site at Diva. Specifically, the 11020 Bhubaneswar–CSMT Konark Express and the 12810 Howrah–CSMT Express will be diverted via the specialised sixth line between Kalyan and Thane. These route adjustments are projected to delay both premium express services by approximately 15 to 20 minutes before they reach their final platforms. ‘Speak Marathi or Get Out’: Mumbai Local Train Brawl Over Seat in Ladies Compartment Quickly Turns Into Language Row (Watch Video).

Infrastructure Expansion Framework

The installation of these new foot overbridges at the South (CSMT) and North (Kalyan) ends of Diva station represents a critical phase in managing passenger safety and high-volume platform switching at the junction. "These blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," Central Railway said in an official statement. The administration has urged commuters to thoroughly check the updated weekend timetable logs before leaving their homes and plan their travel timelines accordingly.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Central Railway). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).