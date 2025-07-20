A verbal altercation over a seat in the Mumbai local train ladies' compartment soon turned into a heated argument. The fight over a seat in the Mumbai local train running on the Central line quickly escalated into a language row, with a group of Marathi-speaking women allegedly demanding the fellow passenger stop speaking in Hindi and switch to Marathi. A video has surfaced on social media showing six to seven women engaged in a verbal spat. In the video, one woman is heard objecting to being addressed in Hindi, insisting that Marathi be used instead. “If you want to stay in our Mumbai, speak Marathi; otherwise, get out," she told her. Maharashtra Language Row: ‘Everyone Should Learn Marathi, We Are Also Trying’, Says Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.

‘Speak Marathi or Get Out’: Fight in Mumbai Local Turns Into Language Row

