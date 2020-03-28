Suresh Prabhu Donates One Month's Salary to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund in Fight Against COVID-19

Suresh Prabhu (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 28: Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu will donate his one month's salary to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to strengthen the efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The Rajya Sabha member has also sanctioned Rs one crore from his Member of Parliaments Local Area Development fund for fighting Covid-19 crisis. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 28.

"As our @PMOIndia @narendramodi appeals to all sections of society to cooperate to fight unprecedented health emergency #Covid19India its bounden responsibility & duty to do whatever is possible. I contribute 1month salary to #PMReliefFund All our volunteers working to fight #corona," he has said in a tweet.

Prabhu is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sherpa for the G-20 summit.