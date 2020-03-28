As coronavirus pandemic envelopes the world, instant messaging app WhatsApp has seen a 40 percent increase in usage, according to a study by Kantar, a data and consulting company. The number of coronavirus cases has reached 834 in India. Out of the 834, 748 are active cases. While 16 people recovered and were discharged, 19 died.

New Delhi, March 28: The number of coronavirus cases across the world has surged by nearly one lakh in a single day to reach almost six lakh COVID-19 positive patients. More than 26,000 people have died so far due to coronavirus in 176 countries. The US now has the most number of coronavirus cases after more than 16,000 COVID-19 infections were reported in a single day. In India, the number of active coronavirus cases is 748. Catch live updates on the global coronavirus outbreak here. World Is in Recession, Can be Worse Than 2009 if Coronavirus Not Contained: IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva.

According to data collected by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre, Italy jumped to second place with over 86,000 coronavirus cases, followed by China and Spain. Italy recorded a sudden spike in coronavirus deaths, with 969 new victims which is the worst daily record for any country. Iran reported 144 new deaths from COVID-19 and 2,926 new cases of infection. The latest figures on Friday brought Iran's death toll to 2,378. Coronavirus: Huge Surge of Hate Speech Toward Chinese on Twitter.

No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported on Friday in Wuhan, the previous epicentre of the outbreak in central China's Hubei Province. The province also registered no increase in new COVID-19 cases on Friday. France recorded a 13 percent rise in the number of coronavirus cases within a day to reach a total of 32,964.