Recently, reports of the human metapneumovirus, also called HMPV, surging in China, along with pictures and videos of packed hospitals, went viral online. HMPV is a respiratory virus that can cause symptoms ranging from mild, cold-like signs to more severe complications in vulnerable people. The virus spreads through droplets from sneezing or coughing, direct contact with an infected person, or touching contaminated surfaces. The virus gained a lot of attention after an outbreak was reported in China. Now, five cases of HMPV infections have also been reported in India. The detection of the virus in India has sparked a wave of HMPV-related hilarious posts, turning the fear of the virus into funny memes and jokes. HMPV Virus in India: No Unusual Surge in Respiratory and Influenza-Like Illness, Says Health Ministry As 2 Cases of Human Metapneumovirus Detected in Karnataka.

The world previously battled a pandemic that began in 2020, leading to packed hospitals across the world. A lockdown had to be imposed, and it disrupted daily life and travel. Schools, colleges, and institutions had to shut down, causing delays in exams. Five years later, we seem to be at the start of a similar situation. As a coping mechanism, many have taken to social media to share funny HMPV-related memes, posts, jokes, and images. From funny takes on 10th and 12th grade students eagerly waiting for exams to be delayed to school and college students celebrating, and from jokes about a new virus emerging every five years to a lockdown and nostalgia hitting, here’s a roundup of these super hilarious memes. HMPV: India Reports First Cases as 5 Children Test Positive for Human Metapneumovirus in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat; Health Minister JP Nadda Says Closely Monitoring Situation.

I Was Waiting for You!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Commerce Wallah (@pwcommercewallah)

Here We Go Again!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us)

Nostalgia Hits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮇ є ᴍ є ʂ Ｃ ᴜ 𝙻 𝚃 ᴜ 𝚁 є ™ (@memesculturee_)

China Every Few Years

#HMPV #lockdown India reports the first case of HMPV virus🦠 China after every few years: pic.twitter.com/7WqtmmBkQj — Ex Bhakt (@exbhakt_) January 6, 2025

Time to Celebrate!

As soon as virus arrive class 10th or 12 students #HMPV #hmp pic.twitter.com/uSq6JXhCKX — Delar mehndi (@Pavanve84840455) January 6, 2025

Sending Shivers Down Our Spine

India reports the first case of #HMPV Virus in Bengaluru... Every Indian RN :#hmpvvirus pic.twitter.com/gdl8is96v9 — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) January 6, 2025

Students Right Now!

Lockdown Again?

#HMPV Virus Case India Mai Milne ke Baad School Jaane Waale Baccho Mai Khushi Ki Lehar#Lockdown #OnlineClasses pic.twitter.com/Y1JPqsiiwu — Mr_Platonicc (@Mr_Platonicc) January 6, 2025

Kill Me!!

Bro it's been 2 days into 2025 and they're already talking about a hmpv virus spread already... pic.twitter.com/RYSPAJTR65 — ....... (@TylerCliff2) January 3, 2025

Don’t forget to check out these hilarious HMPV-related jokes. They will instantly drive away your fear of the virus. Share them with loved ones for a good laugh!

