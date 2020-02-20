Tamil Nadu Accident: 20 Dead, Several Injured After KSRTC Bus Collides With Truck Near Avinashi Town of Tirupur District

Tamil Nadu bus accident (Photo Credits: ANI)

Karnataka, February 20: In a tragic incident, atleast 20 are feared dead, and several injured in a collision between a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus and a truck near Avinashi town of Tirupur district, as confirmed by the Deputy Tehsildar of Avinashi. Police fear that the number of deceased will increase. As per the pictures that have been received from the accident site, the right side of the white bus is seen completely mangled, and the driver's area is smashed in and the damaged bus can be seen lying tiled.

According to an ANI update, the bus was going from Karnataka's Bengaluru to Kerala's Ernakulam. Bodies have been taken to Tirupur govt hospital. More details on this news are awaited. Tamil Nadu: Six Dead After Car Falls Into Parambikulam-Aliyar-Project Canal in Coimbatore.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan instructed Dist Collector of Palakkad to provide emergency medical care to the victims of the accident. In addition to this, procedures to identify the deceased are also in the progress. CMO further mentioned that all possible relief measures would be taken in cooperation with the government of Tamil Nadu and the District Collector of Tirupur.

#UPDATE Deputy Tehsildar of Avinashi: 19 people - 14 men and 5 women, died in the collision between a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus & a truck near Avinashi town of Tirupur district. https://t.co/pOss4LTAtv — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

In another recent incident, nine people were killed after a private bus collided with a large roadside boulder in Udupi district in Karnataka. The accident took place on the Mulnur Ghat at Abbas Kattingeri in Mala village, while the bus was on its way to Mangaluru from Sringeri. The bus was carrying 35 passengers and was trying to manoeuvre a turn while travelling on a ghat road when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.