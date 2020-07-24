Chennai, July 24: COVID-19 cases in southern states of India are increasing at a rapid rate in the past few days. Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on Friday reported the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day. Meanwhile, Kerala and Karnataka witnessed a dip in COVID-19 cases as compared to Thursday. COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise Rapidly in South India; Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka And Andhra Pradesh Report Highest Single-Day Spike.

In Tamil Nadu, 6,785 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,99,749. Eighty-eight people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus in the corresponding period. The COVID-19 death toll in the state mounted to 3,320. According to the state health department, there are currently 53,132 active cases. Meanwhile, 6,504 patients discharged from hospitals on Friday after undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

COVID-19 Cases in Tamil Nadu:

COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh in a single day crossed 8000-mark for the first time. The state reported 8147 new coronavirus positive cases in the past 24 hours. Forty-nine people also succumbed to the virus on Friday. Till now, 80,858 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. So far, COVID-19 have claimed 933 lives in this state.

In Karnataka, 5,007 new COVID-19 positive cases and 110 deaths on Friday. According to the Karnataka health ministry, the total number of cases in the state stands at 85,870 including 52,791 active cases and 1,724 deaths. Similarly, Kerala also reported less number of coronavirus cases today as compared to Thursday. In this southern state of India, 885 people were infected by the virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 16995 on Friday. Till now, 54 people have lost their lives in Kerala. The COVID-19 tally in Telangana crossed 50,000 on Thursday.

On Friday morning, India recorded the highest single-day spike of 49,310 cases in the past 24-hour time period. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases increased to 12,87,945, including 4,40,135 active cases on Friday. The number of discharged and migrated people have improved to 8,17,209. The COVID-19 death toll also increased by 740 in the 24-hour time period until Friday morning. So far, 30,601 people have succumbed to the virus in the country.

