New Delhi, July 24: India recorded the highest single-day spike of 49,310 cases and 740 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, the total coronavirus cases have increased to 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases on Friday. The number of discharged and migrated people have improved to 8,17,209. The recovery rate has improved to 63.18 percent, according to Thursday numbers. The country has so far witnessed 30,601 deaths due to the virus.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with a total of 3,47,502 cases and the death figures have jumped to 12,854 so far. Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state in India in the coronavirus pandemic. The state has a total of 1,92,964 cases. The COVID-19 count in Delhi has increased to 1,27,364. India Records Highest Single-Day Recoveries Among COVID-19 Patients For Second Consecutive Day, Recovery Rate Improves to 63.18%.

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 70 170 0 240 2 Andhra Pradesh 34272 37555 884 72711 3 Arunachal Pradesh 654 334 3 991 4 Assam 8022 20699 70 28791 5 Bihar 10994 20769 217 31980 6 Chandigarh 256 531 13 800 7 Chhattisgarh 1847 4377 30 6254 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 279 489 2 770 9 Delhi 14554 109065 3745 127364 10 Goa 1666 2655 29 4350 11 Gujarat 12247 37978 2252 52477 12 Haryana 6348 22249 378 28975 13 Himachal Pradesh 687 1136 11 1834 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7438 8709 282 16429 15 Jharkhand 3734 3174 67 6975 16 Karnataka 49937 29310 1616 80863 17 Kerala 9466 6594 50 16110 18 Ladakh 183 1025 2 1210 19 Madhya Pradesh 7335 17359 780 25474 20 Maharashtra 140395 194253 12854 347502 21 Manipur 649 1466 0 2115 22 Meghalaya 452 78 4 534 23 Mizoram 149 183 0 332 24 Nagaland 644 530 0 1174 25 Odisha 6592 14393 114 21099 26 Puducherry 986 1400 34 2420 27 Punjab 3721 7741 277 11739 28 Rajasthan 8811 23815 594 33220 29 Sikkim 338 122 0 460 30 Tamil Nadu 52939 136793 3232 192964 31 Telangana 11052 39327 447 50826 32 Tripura 1574 2072 10 3656 33 Uttarakhand 1986 3399 60 5445 34 Uttar Pradesh 21012 35803 1289 58104 35 West Bengal 18846 31656 1255 51757 Total# 440135 817209 30601 1287945

US recorded 76,570 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University reports, after the nation's total number of infections topped four million. The country, which is the world's hardest-hit, also registered a total of 1,225 more deaths. Brazil is the second worst-hit nation with a total of 2,289,951 cases, according to Worldometer report.

