New Delhi, July 24: India recorded the highest single-day spike of 49,310 cases and 740 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, the total coronavirus cases have increased to 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases on Friday. The number of discharged and migrated people have improved to 8,17,209. The recovery rate has improved to 63.18 percent, according to Thursday numbers. The country has so far witnessed 30,601 deaths due to the virus.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with a total of 3,47,502 cases and the death figures have jumped to 12,854 so far. Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state in India in the coronavirus pandemic. The state has a total of 1,92,964 cases. The COVID-19 count in Delhi has increased to 1,27,364. India Records Highest Single-Day Recoveries Among COVID-19 Patients For Second Consecutive Day, Recovery Rate Improves to 63.18%.
India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 49,310 Cases & 740 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:
Highest single-day spike of 49,310 cases and 740 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.
Total #COVID19 positive cases stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated & 30,601 deaths: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/veE2V1JgH9
— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020
Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|70
|170
|0
|240
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|34272
|37555
|884
|72711
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|654
|334
|3
|991
|4
|Assam
|8022
|20699
|70
|28791
|5
|Bihar
|10994
|20769
|217
|31980
|6
|Chandigarh
|256
|531
|13
|800
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1847
|4377
|30
|6254
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|279
|489
|2
|770
|9
|Delhi
|14554
|109065
|3745
|127364
|10
|Goa
|1666
|2655
|29
|4350
|11
|Gujarat
|12247
|37978
|2252
|52477
|12
|Haryana
|6348
|22249
|378
|28975
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|687
|1136
|11
|1834
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7438
|8709
|282
|16429
|15
|Jharkhand
|3734
|3174
|67
|6975
|16
|Karnataka
|49937
|29310
|1616
|80863
|17
|Kerala
|9466
|6594
|50
|16110
|18
|Ladakh
|183
|1025
|2
|1210
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|7335
|17359
|780
|25474
|20
|Maharashtra
|140395
|194253
|12854
|347502
|21
|Manipur
|649
|1466
|0
|2115
|22
|Meghalaya
|452
|78
|4
|534
|23
|Mizoram
|149
|183
|0
|332
|24
|Nagaland
|644
|530
|0
|1174
|25
|Odisha
|6592
|14393
|114
|21099
|26
|Puducherry
|986
|1400
|34
|2420
|27
|Punjab
|3721
|7741
|277
|11739
|28
|Rajasthan
|8811
|23815
|594
|33220
|29
|Sikkim
|338
|122
|0
|460
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|52939
|136793
|3232
|192964
|31
|Telangana
|11052
|39327
|447
|50826
|32
|Tripura
|1574
|2072
|10
|3656
|33
|Uttarakhand
|1986
|3399
|60
|5445
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|21012
|35803
|1289
|58104
|35
|West Bengal
|18846
|31656
|1255
|51757
|Total#
|440135
|817209
|30601
|1287945
US recorded 76,570 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University reports, after the nation's total number of infections topped four million. The country, which is the world's hardest-hit, also registered a total of 1,225 more deaths. Brazil is the second worst-hit nation with a total of 2,289,951 cases, according to Worldometer report.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2020 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).