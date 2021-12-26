Chennai, December 26: A gang of four escaped with gold jewellery worth Rs 19 lakh from a house in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram after entering into the property while its residents-- two women -- were busy watching a television serial. The police have launched a hunt to nab the suspects. Maharashtra: Six Held for Robbing Gold Trader of Rs 46 Lakh in Kalamboli, Four Still at Large

As per case details, the house belongs to one Meganathan, who is an auditor by profession, and his brother, who is a government servant. The crime occurred on Thursday night when Meganathan’s wife was in the house with her female cousin, according to a report in The Times of India.

The two women didn’t lock the main gate and began watching a TV serial at very high volume. Meanwhile, masked men sneaked into the property. Thereafter, the intruders tied the women up at knifepoint and asked them for almirah keys. Subsequently, they fled with gold jewellery weighing 50 sovereigns.

The police have initiated efforts to nab the suspects. The CCTV footage revealed that the accused arrived at the house on motorcycles. While two stood guard outside the gate, the other two sneaked inside and executed the robbery.

This comes a few days after Samata Nagar police station in Mumbai arrested a 34-year-old man from Delhi for his involvement in robbing a businessman of Rs 35 lakh in broad daylight on Western Express Highway on December 13. Maharashtra: 34-Year-Old Delhi Native Arrested for Rs 35 Lakh Robbery on Western Express Highway in Mumbai

The robbery took place on December 13, when Sandeep Gujjar, a garment businessman was travelling on WEH in his car when two men on a bike bumped his car from behind, Gujjar got off the car to check where he found a man lying on the road.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2021 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).