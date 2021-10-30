Ajmer, October 30: A 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district on Friday. The girl had completed her class 12. The deceased was identified as Karishma. At the time of the incident, Karishma was alone at her home located at Balupura road. She reportedly ended her life by hanging from the ceiling. After returning home, Kaluram Jangid found her daughter dead. Tamil Nadu: 18-Year-Old Girl From Madurai Consumes Pesticide After Missing Online Classes For A Day, Dies.

The body was sent for post-mortem. A suicide note was not found near the body. As per a report by The Times of India, Karishma completed her class 12 exam a year ago. She could not prepare for competitive exams due to financial crisis and started working at a beauty parlour.

The deceased’s parents were daily wagers. On Friday, Karishma’s parents and her brother went out for daily wage work. They came home late in the afternoon. After returning home, they found Karishma hanging from the ceiling. The police have started an investigation into the matter. Cops are probing all the angles.

Earlier in the day, a youth in Tamil Nadu allegedly committed suicide over fears that he may not secure desired marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Keerthivasan, who lived in Sangarayapuram village in Coimbatore district.

