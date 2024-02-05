Nilakottai, February 5: Shortly after being saved from a suicide attempt by scaling an electric transformer close to the Palani bus terminus on Saturday night, February 3, a 30-year-old man slit his throat inside a police station. According to the police, a man named Alagupandi of Mavuthanpatti in Nilakottai, Tamil Nadu, climbed up the transformer pole. Fortunately, the people in the area warned the authorities and were able to get the electricity turned off while he made threats to end his life.

Giving in to the police's demands for negotiations, Alagupandi descended without incident. In order to conduct an investigation, Alagupandi was reportedly brought to the Palani Town Police Station. Suicide Caught on Camera in Tamil Nadu: Woman Deliberately Jumps In Front of Moving Bus, Dies in Salem; CCTV Video Surfaces.

But as Alagupandi was pretending to use the loo inside the police station, he slit his neck with a shattered piece of glass that he had taken from the window. According to the police, they discovered him with a cut in his throat and took him right away to Palani Government Hospital, where he was in serious condition. Afterwards, Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital recommended him for further medical care. Investigation into the matter is underway. DIG Vijayakumar Death: Tamil Nadu IPS Officer Dies by ‘Suicide’ Following ‘Depression’, Opposition Demands Probe.

Previously, a 22-year-old man from Yeriyavalur, Tamil Nadu, committed suicide after he refused to repay the enormous interest sum and was threatened by "agents" from an online app to make his altered naked photos go public. Rajesh Kumar, the deceased, worked for a Kumbakonam-based private lending firm. He was reportedly in the habit of borrowing money using internet applications and then repaying it. After allegedly clicking on an Instagram link, Rajesh borrowed money via an internet app, which he repaid a year prior.

