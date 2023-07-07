Coimbatore, July 7: An IPS officer posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and suffering from "depression" here allegedly died by suicide after he shot himself early on Friday, police said. ADGP Law and Order, A Arun, said C Vijayakumar, DIG, Coimbatore range, shot himself this morning.

Citing preliminary investigation, he said the deceased was undergoing treatment for "depression" for the past few years and said the reason for the officer taking the extreme step was "purely medical." DIG Vijayakumar Dies by Suicide: Senior Tamil Nadu Police Officer Allegedly Shoots Self to Death in Coimbatore.

"I have spoke to the doctor treating him (Vijayakumar) who shared the information. He had consulted the doctor four days ago for mental pressure and had been given different medicines," Arun told reporters here.

The enquiries have revealed the deceased had no family issues or work burden and was talking to everybody on Thursday as well, he added. "There is no need to politicise it. It has happened purely due to a medical reason," Arun added.

Quoting the doctor who had been treating Vijayakumar, the ADGP stated "he said it was OCD-cum-depression." Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) is a mental health disorder. Arun lavished praises on the deceased officer, saying he had earned accolades wherever he was posted.

To a question whether Vijayakumar took the weapon from his gunman before pulling the trigger on himself, Arun said it was being investigated into. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami among others condoled the death of Vijayakumar.

Palaniswami, the AIADMK general secretary, demanded a CBI probe into the official's death. Vijayakumar shot himself with his service pistol at his residence at Red Fields in the city, a senior police officer said. The 2009 batch IPS official, said to be in his mid-40s, had assumed charge as DIG in January this year.

He had served as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar, Chennai earlier. Previously, he had served as Superintendent of Police in Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts. A native of Tamil Nadu's Theni district, his final rites are likely to be held there, official sources said.

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, Shankar Jiwal, paid tributes to Vijayakumar's mortal remains at Theni. Following post mortem, TN Minister M P Saminathan and senior police officials among other paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the deceased.

This is the second such incident in recent years of a senior official allegedly dying by suicide in Tamil Nadu. Then Tiruchengode Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vishnupriya allegedly died of suicide at her residence in Namakkal district in 2015. She was found hanging. Governor Ravi and others condoled Vijayakumar's death.

"It is painful for me to learn of the loss of a young and brilliant police officer, C Vijayakumar. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family. Om Shanti!," the Raj Bhavan's official Twitter handle said.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Stalin said he was shocked and saddened to hear the sad news of the untimely death of Vijayakumar today. "Vijayakumar had served Tamil Nadu police force well in various responsibilities including district SP during his tenure."

"His death is a huge loss to the Tamil Nadu Police department. My deepest condolences and sympathies to his family, friends and police force," the CM tweeted. Palaniswami expressed anguish over the death of the police officer. He recalled Vijayakumar's growth through the ranks and hailed his service in the force. In a tweet, he said Vijayakumar's alleged suicide "raises many doubts."

"Therefore, a CBI probe should be held into the suicide of Vijayakumar IPS and ascertain the truth behind it," he urged the Tamil Nadu government. BJP state chief K Annamalai expressed shock over the incident. Tagging the office of TN CM Stalin in a tweet, he asked what were the steps taken to address the work burden and fill up the 10,000 vacancies in the police department.

"One cannot so easily brush aside the suicide of a senior police official. The state government should conduct a serious probe into the matter and take action," Annamalai, a former IPS officer, said in the tweet.

Later, speaking to reporters here, he sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the matter and also took objection to ADGP Arun attributing depression for Vijayakumar taking to the extreme step.

"Don't insult a man who is no more," Annamalai said, adding the probe should focus on various angles including the cases being handled by the deceased official. Various other leaders, including MDMK chief Vaiko, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and AMMK's T T V Dhinakaran condoled the death of the officer.