An apparent suicide attempt made by a woman in Tamil Nadu's Salem has been caught on camera. While the woman died by suicide on 28 June, a CCTV video of the incident has now surfaced online. The woman, identified as 39-year-old Papapathy, deliberately jumped in front of a bus to commit suicide. According to reports, she needed Rs 45,000 for her son's admission. She was told by someone that a family gets financial aid if a person dies after being hit by a bus. Believing this to be true, Papapathy intentionally came in front of a moving bus and died. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Two Sisters Die by Suicide After Parents Disapprove of Interfaith Relationships in Trichy.

Woman Commits Suicide in Tamil Nadu Video:

