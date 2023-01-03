Chennai, January 3: A shocking incident has come to light from Namakkal where a drunk man allegedly killed his wife on Tuesday for scolding him. After the murder, the accused approached the police station and surrendered. The accused was identified as P Raja, 43, of Thosur Samba Medu. He has been arrested by the Namakkal police.

According to the report published in the Times of India, the deceased, R Sharmila, 35. She was a Tamil teacher in a private school. The report said that the accused returned home in an inebriated state on Monday night. Sharmila was not impressed and scolded Raja for coming home drunk. The couple later went to sleep. However, Raja was angry because of the scolding. Enraged, he hacked his wife to death with a sickle when she was sleeping. Gujarat Shocker: Man Kills Wife With Electric Cutter Over Suspicion of Affair in Gandhinagar, Tries to End Life.

After murdering his wife, Raja reached the police station holding the sickle and surrendered before the cops. He was remanded in judicial custody. According to the police, the couple got married 17 years ago. The couple had a 12-year-old son and a 15-year-old daughter. Raja was a cattle seller. He also worked as a tractor driver. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife with Rolling Board for Not Making Tea, Arrested in Ujjain.

In a similar incident, a woman was hacked to death by her husband in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, January 3. Reportedly, the couple got into a fight over petty issues and soon the argument turned violent. In a fit of rage, the accused attacked the woman and killed her.

