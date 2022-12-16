Ahmedabad, December 16: In a shocking incident, a 53-year-old man slit his wife's throat with an electric cutter and then tried to commit suicide by slashing his own throat with the machine. The incident took place in Gandhinagar’s Dehgam on Thursday afternoon.

TOI reported that Dinesh Chauhan had killed his wife Geeta, 43, over the suspicion of an extra-marital affair. He has been admitted to the Civil hospital in critical condition.

Dinesh, an electrician, and Geeta had a dispute in their bedroom around 1.30pm. Their two sons and daughter were asleep in the children's room, police said. Delhi Shocker: Infuriated Over Drug Abuse, Man Kills Younger Brother, Wraps and Disposes Body in Park Near House in Mangolpuri; Surrenders to Police

Police said that Dinesh and Geeta were fighting loudly. Then the children first heard Geeta's shout then Dinesh's scream. When they rushed to their parents' room, they found Geeta lying in a pool of blood, bleeding heavily from her throat. Dinesh was lying on the floor, bleeding too. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Two Childless Brothers Hack Wives to Death to Remarry in Nandyal, Arrested

Goyal said the electric cutter with which Dinesh slit Geeta's throat was found there too. The neighbours rushed to their house on hearing the children cry for help. Some of them called 108 ambulance. The medical staff declared Geeta dead.

Dinesh was brought to Civil hospital where he underwent surgery and was admitted to the ICU ward in critical condition.

During primary inquiry, it was found that Dinesh would frequently fight with Geeta. "He suspected she was having an affair with some man. Dinesh would also often fight with his neighbours and family members. This was because he suffered from a mental illness for which he did not take regular treatment. He kept well while undergoing treatment. But when he stopped taking the medications, his mental condition would deteriorate," said a police officer. The Dehgam police have registered a case of murder against Dinesh.

