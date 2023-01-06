Chennai, January 6: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old youth allegedly set his 19-year-old girlfriend on fire for allegedly forcing him to marry her in the Tirupur district. The accused reportedly hit her on the head with a stone before setting her on fire on Wednesday evening. The girl succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

According to the report published in the Times of India, the deceased girl was identified as Pooja, a resident of Rayarpalayam near Palladam. She was working in an undergarment company in Palladam. The police said that Pooja's parents died in Mumbai when she was seven years old. Following her parents' death, she moved to her uncle’s house in Palladam. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Beats Up Girlfriend After She Asks Him to Marry Her in Rewa (Disturbing Video).

Last year, she fell in love with Lokesh, a colleague at the company she was working in. Initially, everything was good but a few months ago, Lokesh started to avoid her due to the difference of opinions. Lately, the woman often called Lokesh and asked him to marry her. On Wednesday at around 3.45 pm, Pooja again contacted Lokesh and asked him to meet her at Appan Kadu to discuss the issues between them. Karnataka Shocker: Man Allegedly Torches Dalit Partner to Death on Asking for Marriage in Bengaluru.

Upon reaching there, Lokesh soon started arguing with Pooja. In a fit of rage, Lokesh beat her with his belt and hit her on the head with a stone. When Pooja fell unconscious, he poured petrol that he brought with him over her and set her ablaze. He then escaped the spot. The accused was later arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2023 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).