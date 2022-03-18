Bengaluru, March 18: In a shocking development, a man has allegedly torched his partner belonging to the Dalit community, to death in Bengaluru, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Daneshwari. The victim's sister Tejaswini had lodged a police complaint against Shivakumar Chandrashekar Hirehala in connection with the case.

According to the police, the accused and the victim were enrolled in an engineering course in the same college in Vijayapura district. They started a relationship thereafter. Gujarat: 19-Year-Old Dalit Woman Gang-Raped and Hanged, Twitterati Seek Justice For Victim.

After their studies, they settled in Bengaluru and continued their relationship. The victim's sister had informed the police that the accused promised Daneshwari of marriage.

When the victim discussed the matter of marriage, the accused told her that he would get the consent of his parents and come back to her. After coming back from Vijayapura, the accused told Daneshwari that he will not marry her as she belonged to a different caste and left her.

The victim had gone to his workplace and pleaded the accused to marry her. The accused had verbally abused her and made casteist remarks against her. According to the complaint, the accused had later called her to an isolated place, poured petrol on her and allegedly torched her.

After, he had taken the victim to a hospital, he escaped. The victim succumbed to her injuries on March 15. The police have booked a case against the accused under the Prevention of Atrocities Act and IPC Section 302 (murder).

