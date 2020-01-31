Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Ties Mangalsutra Around Son's Girlfriend's Neck, Rapes Her in Vedaranyam

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chennai, January 31: In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old businessman in Tamil Nadu was arrested for raping his son’s girlfriend and confining her for days. Reports state that the man raped the 20-year-old girl (his son’s lover), when she had allegedly visited his place to discuss her marriage plans with his son. According to a report by TOI, the incident took place near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu. The accused, identified as Nithiyanandham, tied a mangalsutra around her neck and raped her.

The report states that the girl and his son (20) named Kannan had studied together when they fell in love with each other. The man’s son and the girl used to worked in an outlet selling sports accessories in Chennai. The report states that the incident took place after Nithiyanandham came to know about their love and wanted them to be separated from each other. The man then plotted a plan to separate them and contacted the girl. The accused later asked the girl to come over to his place and discuss her marriage with his son. Bengaluru: 28-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour for Over a Year; Extorts Money, Mangalsutra.

The girl fell a prey to his false talks and believing his words, she went to his house. As soon as she reached the place, Nithiyanandham snatched her mobile phone and raped her after tying a mangalsutra. The report states that the man sexually abused the woman for two days after confinining her at his house, after which he took her to his friend Sakthivel’s house at Avurikadu and kept her there.

The TOI report states that as soon as Kannan came to know about the incident and rushed to Sembodai, his father’s native town and rescued the woman from the house. The boy later lodged a complaint about the incident with the Vedaranyam police.