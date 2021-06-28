Erode, June 28: In a shocking incident, three people died after consuming "country drug" against COVID-19 in the Chennimalai area of Tamil Nadu's Erode district. The incident took place on Saturday. Police have arrested two people in connection with the murders. The deceased have been identified as 55-year-old Mallika, His daughter Deepa and domestic help Kuppal. Meanwhile, Mallika's husband Karuppanakounder is in critical condition. Gujarat Man Murdered by Estranged Wife, In-Laws After He Tried to Persuade Her To Start Living With Him Again.

All four people consumed the drug. According to a report published in India Today, the main accused R Kalyanasundaram, had borrowed Rs 15 lakh from Karuppanakounder. As he was facing pressure to repay the money from Karuppanakounder, Kalyanasundaram decided to murder the money lender and his family. His accomplice Sabari went to Karuppanakounder's residence disguised as a health worker on June 26 for poisoning the family. Mumbai: Man Murdered For Seeking Sexual Favours From Eunuch in Baiganwadi; Six People Arrested.

Sabari gave poisonous pills to the victim's family on the pretext of boosting their economy. "Kalyanasundaram had sent Sabari to Karuppanakounder's residence under the false pretext of health worker and made them take poison pills calling them cure for COVID-19, murdering three people," reported the media house quoting Erode DSP Selvaraj as saying.

After taking the pills, Karuppanakounder, Mallika, Deepa and domestic help Kuppal collapsed. They were rushed to a hospital. As per the report, Mallika died on the spot, while Deepa and Kuppal died on Sunday. Kalyanasundaram and Sabari were arrested by the police on Sunday night. The accused have nee remanded to 15-days of judicial custody.

