Rajkot, June 3: In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old man in Gujarat was killed by his estranged wife and in-laws after he asked his wife to start living with him again. Reports inform that the incident took place in Dwarka town. The man was murdered by his estranged wife and her family on Wednesday. According to a report by TOI, Mithapur police stated that the man identified as Khengar Manek, a resident of Narsang Tekri in Dwarka town, went to his wife’s home in Suraj Karadi village on Tuesday.

The couple had been married for six years and has a five-year-old son. The man tried to persuade her to start living with him. He then ended up having a heated exchange with his wife, brother-in-law and his mother-in-law. The TOI report states that the man had an argument with his 30-year-old wife named Samju, brother-in-law Khengar Bhathad and mother-in-law Dhanbai. Gujarat Man Kills Wife by Hitting Her on Head With Ceiling Fan Motor After Domestic Quarrel in Ahmedabad.

Soon after, the heated argument turned violent and the trio attacked Manek with sharp weapons and killed him. After he was dead, the accused dumped Manek’s body near their house. The Police were alerted by the locals, following which they rushed to the spot to take a stock of the situation. The cops then detained the three accused —Samju, Khengar and Dhanbai.

