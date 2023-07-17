Tamil Nadu, July 17: Two passengers who were travelling on the footboard of an unreserved compartment of the Nagercoil-Coimbatore Express lost their lives after engaging in a heated dispute over space and falling off the moving train. The deceased individuals have been identified as S Muthukumar, aged 32, from Maruthamuthur in Tenkasi district, and K Mariappan, aged 48, from VOC Nagar in Kovilpatti.

According to the Times of India report, the two victims were sitting on the footboard of the rear compartment of train No. 22667 when the argument erupted over the limited space available. Such conflicts are not uncommon in trains of this nature, usually resolved through compromise. However, around 1 am on Sunday, July 16, matters escalated as they engaged in a physical altercation, disregarding the dangerous position they were in. Jan Shatabdi Express Train Derails Near Chennai Central Station, No Casualty Reported (See Pics).

Tragically, both Muthukumar and Mariappan lost their balance and fell onto the tracks. At the same time, the train was still in motion between Sattur and Thulukkapatti railway stations in the Virudhunagar-Kovilpatti section. Acting swiftly, fellow passengers S Murugesan and N Muthukumar pulled the emergency alarm chain, prompting the train to come to a halt. The passengers and train crew immediately commenced a search for the two individuals and found Muthukumar critically injured near the tracks, while Mariappan had succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Odisha Train Crash Deadliest Train Accident in the World Since 2004, Over 200 Dead So Far in Balasore.

Muthukumar was rushed to the Sattur government hospital and later transferred to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries during the transfer. Following the incident, Mariappan's body was taken to Kovilpatti Government Hospital for postmortem, and the Tuticorin Government Railway Police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Authorities have determined that Muthukumar and Mariappan were unknown to each other and were travelling for work purposes. In a separate incident on the same day, the body of an unidentified man believed to be around 30 years old, was discovered near the railway tracks between Virudhunagar and Kallikudi stations. The Virudhunagar Government Railway Police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem while investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of death.

