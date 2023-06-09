In an unfortunate incident that took place in Tamil Nadu, two wheels of the Jan Shatabdi express train derailed near Chennai Central Station. As per reports, the Jan Shatabdi Express train derailed in the early hours of Friday when the train was nearing the Basin Bridge junction in Chennai. Two hours after the train derailed, both the wheels of the express train were brought to the normal position with the help of railway staff. The incident comes to light a few days after the triple train crash incident in Odisha where two express trains and a goods train crashed in Balasore district. Odisha Train Crash Deadliest Train Accident in the World Since 2004, Over 200 Dead So Far in Balasore.

Jan Shatabdi Express Train Derails in Chennai

Jan Shatabdi Express derails near Chennai Central station. Empty coach of Jan Shatabdi train derails in Chennai while being taken to yard for cleaning. No injuries or casualties were reported. The railway police are investigating the incident. #janShatabdiExpress #Chennai pic.twitter.com/h7yXP0sVpi — E Global news (@eglobalnews23) June 9, 2023

