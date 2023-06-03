The Odisha train accident, which has taken over 200 lives and injured at least 900 people is said to be the deadliest train accident in the world since 2004. As per reports, the Queen of The Sea train crash in Sri Lanka, which was caused by the Indian Ocean Tsunami is said to be the worst train disaster in railroad history. The incident took place when Indian Ocean Tsunami struck the train in December 2004. In the incident, over 1,700 people lost their lives after the Queen of The Sea train crashed in Sri Lanka after being struck by the Indian Ocean Tsunami. Worst Train Accidents in India List: Odisha Train Crash With Over 200 Deaths One of The Deadliest Accidents in Indian Railways History, Take a Look at Other Such Tragedies.

Odisha Train Crash Deadliest in the World Since 2004

Train crash in India, which has killed at least 207 people, is the deadliest in the world since 2004. More than 900 injured — BNO News (@BNONews) June 2, 2023

Coromandel Express Collided With the Howrah Superfast Express

🇮🇳 INDIA TRAIN CRASH - Two trains collided in eastern Indian state of Odisha - The Coromandel Express collided with the Howrah Superfast Express - Over 200 killed and 900 injured - Deadliest train crash in the world since 2004 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 2, 2023

