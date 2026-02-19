Salem, February 19: Gold rates (gold prices) in Salem showed marginal stability today, mirroring a broader trend across Tamil Nadu as global bullion markets navigated a period of mixed signals. Retailers in the city reported that rates for both 22-carat and 24-carat gold remained largely unchanged from the previous session, providing a brief window of consistency for local buyers and investors. As of Thursday morning, the price for 24-carat gold (pure gold) in Salem is holding at INR 15,523 per gram. For those looking to purchase 10 grams (1 tola), the rate stands at INR 1,55,230.

Similarly, the price for 22-carat gold, which is primarily used for making jewellery, is trading at INR 14,229 per gram. A 10-gram purchase of 22-carat gold currently costs INR 1,42,290. These rates are consistent with prices recorded in other major Tamil Nadu hubs, including Chennai and Coimbatore. Gold Rate Today, February 19, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate in Salem Today, February 19, 2026

Gold Purity Price per 10 Grams Price per 1 Gram 24K Gold (99.9 per cent Pure) INR 1,55,230 INR 15,523 22K Gold (91.6 per cent Pure) INR 1,42,290 INR 14,229 18K Gold (75.0 per cent Pure) INR 1,21,790 INR 12,179

Comparative Market Analysis

The stability observed today follows a volatile start to February. While gold hit record highs earlier in the year, the second half of the month has seen a gradual cooling period.

24K Gold: Price remained almost flat, with a negligible decrease of INR 1 compared to yesterday’s close per gram.

22K Gold: Followed the same trend, showing no significant deviation from the previous day's retail benchmark.

Industry experts suggest that while spot prices remain high, the lack of sharp upward movement today is a result of stabilised demand in the domestic physical market and a steadying of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar.

Factors Influencing Today's Gold Price

The gold market in Salem is influenced by a combination of international and domestic factors. Key drivers for today's price levels include:

Global Trends: Volatility in the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) has kept large-scale investors cautious.

Local Demand: With the wedding season ongoing in South India, the demand for physical gold remains resilient, preventing a sharp drop in prices despite global fluctuations.

Import Duties and GST: Buyers need to note that the mentioned rates are bullion benchmarks. Final retail prices will include a three per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) plus applicable making charges, which vary by jeweller.

Advice for Buyers

For residents of Salem planning a purchase, market analysts suggest that current levels represent a "steady phase" after the recent peaks. However, as silver prices continue to show higher volatility, gold remains the preferred safe-haven asset for local households. Buyers are encouraged to verify hallmarking and check for live updates before finalising transactions, as retail prices can fluctuate slightly throughout the trading day.

