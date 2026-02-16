Senior BJP leader and MLA Nainar Nagendran has formally apologised to actor Trisha Krishnan after facing significant backlash for involving her in a political commentary regarding fellow actor and politician Thalapathy Vijay. The incident, which unfolded over the weekend, sparked a heated debate regarding the treatment of female professionals in political discourse. Trisha Krishnan SLAMS TN BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran for ‘Distasteful’ Remark on Thalapathy Vijay and Her (View Post).

The controversy began during a press interaction where Nagendran, while critiquing the political aspirations of Vijay and his recently formed party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made a reference to Trisha. The comment was widely perceived as unnecessary and derogatory, leading to immediate condemnation from fans, industry peers, and women's rights advocates.

Naninar Nagendran Apologises to Trisha Krishnan

Following 48 hours of mounting pressure on social media and criticism from members of the film fraternity, Nagendran issued a clarification and a direct apology. He maintained that his intention was not to disparage the actor but acknowledged that his words were misplaced.

In his official statement, Nagendran said, "I had no intention of hurting or demeaning actor Trisha. If my comments have caused her any pain or distress, I sincerely apologize to her for that." The legislator further noted that his remarks were meant to be a political critique of Vijay’s leadership and that he respects Trisha’s professional standing in the industry.

More About the Dispute

The friction stems from the evolving political landscape in Tamil Nadu. Since Thalapathy Vijay announced his entry into active politics, established parties have frequently been asked for their stance on his potential impact. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Postponed Again; Vijay Film’s New Release Date Under Wraps (View Post).

Nagendran’s specific comment attempted to link Vijay’s cinematic associations with his political credibility, a move that many viewed as "dragging" a third-party Trisha into a conflict she was not involved in. Trisha and Vijay have shared the screen in several blockbusters, most recently in the 2023 film Leo.

