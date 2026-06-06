Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Likely Across TN Till June 9 As Southwest Monsoon Advances

Chennai, June 6: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds across several parts of Tamil Nadu over the coming days as the southwest monsoon continues to advance over southern India. According to the weather department, an upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over coastal Karnataka and adjoining regions at an altitude of 3.1 km to 4.5 km above mean sea level.

The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, sections of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, as well as large areas of the Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Saturday. Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 06 June 2026: Expect a High of 31°C with Afternoon Rain.

Heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is expected at one or two places in the hilly regions of Coimbatore district and in the Nilgiris, Theni and Dindigul districts. Similar weather conditions are likely in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruppur, Madurai and Virudhunagar districts, where isolated heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecast. For June 7, the RMC has predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heavy rainfall is likely in the Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Kanyakumari and the hilly areas of Coimbatore district. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are also expected in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Virudhunagar and Madurai districts. In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy on Saturday. Some parts of the city may receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 38 degree Celsius to 39 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature may hover between 29 degree Celsius and 30 degree Celsius. The weather department has also issued a warning for fishermen and maritime activities. Strong winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely over the Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin Sea from Saturday to June 9. Southwest Monsoon 2026: Heavy Rain Alerts Issued As Monsoon Knocks on Kerala’s Door.

Similar conditions are expected over the southern Bay of Bengal, adjoining central Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea, the Kerala-Karnataka coast, Lakshadweep and the Maldives region. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during the warning period and to exercise extreme caution due to rough weather conditions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 09:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).