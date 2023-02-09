Mumbai, February 9: In what can be seen as bad news for food lovers, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced a ban on tandoors in the state. As per reports, going forward, tandoori roti will not be available in various places in the state including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior as the state has banned tandoors.

According to a report in ABP News, the Madhya Pradesh government has taken the decision to ban tandoor in view of the increasing air pollution across the state. Those found making Tandoori roti or using tandoors will be fined up to Rs 5 lakh for violating the state government's order.

If reports are to be believed, there has been a rise in air pollution in the above mentioned places, due to which the state government took the step to ban tandoors. The decision was announced by the Food Department, which has issued notices to hotels and dhaba operators across the state.

Reportedly, the Food Department cited rising pollution for the ban on tandoors across the state. In its order, the food department has asked hotel owners and dhaba operators to strictly avoid using wood-coal tandoor. The officials have asked them to use electric oven or LPG gas cylinder as an alternative to tandoor.

It must be noted that people in Madhya Pradesh are known for their love for tandoor and especially tandoori roti. Meanwhile, dhaba and hotel owners have said that the state government's decision to ban tandoors will greatly impact their businesses.

