At Least 40 People Fell Ill After Consuming Food at Public Gathering:

Madhya Pradesh: 40 people fell ill after consuming food at public gathering in Bamor village, Gwalior "4 persons shifted to hospital after their condition deteriorated. They're stable now. It was a case of food poisoning. Team will conduct survey in village," says CMHO, Gwalior pic.twitter.com/ywrpaNdCJ8 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2021

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2021 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).