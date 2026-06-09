TCS Will Have Half a Million AI Agents, Says N Chandrasekaran; Rules Out Layoffs

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chairman N Chandrasekaran announced on Tuesday, June 9, that the company anticipates a broad slowdown in recruitment across the information technology sector as artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly integrated into the workforce. Speaking at the technology giant's annual general meeting, Chandrasekaran projected a major structural shift, stating that the future workforce at India's largest IT firm will eventually feature an equal distribution of human personnel and automated systems.

The Dual Workforce Model at TCS

The chairman outlined a future operations model where human employees and AI systems would jointly shape the company's delivery capabilities. He emphasised that autonomous software tools would soon match the company's massive scale of human capital. TCS Share Price, June 9, 2026: Shares Edge Lower Amid Market Pressure.

"If the company has half a million employees, the day is not far when the company will have half a million AI agents," Chandrasekaran said, noting that AI agents would increasingly take over specific tasks currently performed by staff members, a trend he expects to manifest across the wider technology industry. “Some of the work being done will go to AI agents. That will be the nature of the transition that we have to go through not only as a company, as an industry, and as a country,” he added.

Impact on Headcount and Hiring Dynamics

While the integration of automation points to a cooling job market, Chandrasekaran clarified that TCS is not planning targeted layoffs. Instead, the reduction in workforce size will be managed through reduced intake as automation capabilities expand. The strategy follows a period of contraction for the firm. TCS reduced its workforce by more than 12,000 jobs last July, and its overall headcount declined by over 23,000 during the fiscal year concluded in March 2026. Despite the lower recruitment projections, the chairman noted that AI adoption would simultaneously generate new corporate opportunities and distinct job roles as organisations adapt to evolving workflows.

Sector-Wide Challenges and Financial Performance

India's 315 billion dollar IT industry is currently navigating complex structural headwinds. The sector faces ongoing scrutiny regarding how generative technologies will impact its traditional, labour-intensive business model, even as persistent global geopolitical uncertainties continue to weigh on client discretionary spending. Market performance reflects these broader industry anxieties. TCS shares have declined more than 32 per cent so far in 2026, underperforming the benchmark Nifty IT index, which has dropped 25 per cent over the same period. After TCS Nashik Case, Former Wipro Employee Alleges Pressure for Physical Relationship, Religious Conversion; Complaint Filed in Pune (Watch Video).

However, the company's internal pivot toward automation has shown clear financial momentum. TCS’s annualised AI revenue surpassed 2.3 billion dollars in the quarter ended March 31. Looking ahead, Chandrasekaran stated he expects 100 per cent of TCS revenue to include an AI component before the end of the decade, aligning with a global trend where enterprises deploy advanced software to maximise operational efficiency.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).