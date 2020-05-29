Tejashwi Yadav Stopped on His Way to Goplaganj to Meet Family of Victims of Firing Incident, Says ‘They Are Not Arresting Criminals but Stopping Us’

Tejashwi Yadav Stopped on His Way to Goplaganj (Photo Credit: ANI)

Patna, May 29: Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, was stopped by cops on Friday while he was on his way to Goplaganj district amid coronavirus lockdown. According to a tweet by ANI, Tejashwi was heading to Goplaganj to meet the family of the victims who died in the firing incident earlier this week. Anguished by the behavior of the Police, Tejashwi said, "They are not arresting criminals but they are stopping us from going to meet the victim's family".

On May 25, RJD leader JP Chaudhary was critically injured and his parents and brother were killed after a group of five assailants opened indiscriminate fire on them. The incident took place at Chaudhary’s residence in Rupanchak village of Gopalganj district on Sunday night. According to reports, a case has been registered and the brother of a JDU MLA and one other person has been arrested in the matter. RJD-JDU Poster War Continues in Patna, Lalu Prasad Yadav vs Nitish Kumar Pictures Put Up at Rashtriya Janata Dal Headquarters Ahead of Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

Here's the tweet:

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been stopped on his way to Goplaganj, amid the lockdown. He says, "They are not arresting criminals but they are stopping us from going to meet the victim's family (of Gopalganj firing incident)". #Bihar pic.twitter.com/F3lbvgDexS — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020

According to details by Police, the incident took place around 6 pm on Sunday when Chaudhary was sitting outside his residence with his family. Around five assailants arrived on two motorcycles and opened fire on them. The condition of JP Chaudhary is critical while his father Mahesh Chaudhary and mother Sankhania Devi died on the spot. His brother Shantanu Chaudhary succumbed to his injuries at a hospital during treatment.

On May 27, Tejashwi Yadav had issued an ultimatum to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to arrest the JD (U) MLA whose kin allegedly shot dead an RJD leader’s parents and brother at Gopalganj. He charged the Bihar Chief Minister of “shielding” a JD (U) MLA, named in a triple murder case, and demanded the legislator’s immediate arrest. Yadav said if the MLA is not arrested at the earliest, he along with supporters would march to the home turf of the accused.