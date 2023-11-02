New Delhi, November 2: The BJP on Thursday announced a list of 35 candidates for Telangana, which included the names of Sama Ranga Reddy and Poosa Reddy. The party said, "The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided the names for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana."

The BJP has fielded Sama Ranga Reddy from Lal Bahadur Nagar, Panja Vijay Kumar from Medak, Poosa Reddy from Musheerabad, Marri Shashidhar Reddy from Sanathnagar and Challa Srilatha Reddy from Huzurnagar. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: BJP Releases List of 35 Candidates, Fields Lankala Deepak Reddy From Jubilee Hills and Mekala Sarangapani From Secunderabad.

BJP Releases Third List of 35 Candidates for Telangana Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases a list of 35 candidates for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana. pic.twitter.com/JgnZQnqr7C — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

Lankala Deepak Reddy has been nominated against Congress' Mohammad Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills constituency. The BJP has fielded Marri Sashidhar Reddy from Sanathnagar against Congress candidate Kota Neelima, who is the wife of party leader Pawan Khera. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Fields Mithun Kumar Reddy, Son of Former MP AP Jithender Reddy, From Mahabubnagar Constituency.

The party has also named Challa Srilatha Reddy from the Huzurnagar Assembly seat. Polling for 119-member Assembly is scheduled on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

