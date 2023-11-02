The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a second list of 35 candidates. The BJP has fielded Lankala Deepak Reddy from Jubilee Hills and Mekala Sarangapani from Secunderabad. The party has also given tickets to Sama Ranga Reddy from Lal Bahadur Nagar, Panja Vijay Kumar from Medak, Poosa Reddy from Musheerabad, Marri Shashidhar Reddy from Sanathnagar and Challa Srilatha Reddy from Huzurnagar. Vivek Venkataswamy, Telangana BJP Manifesto Committee Chairman Quits Party, Joins Congress Ahead of Assembly Elections.

BJP Releases List of 35 Candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases a list of 35 candidates for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana. pic.twitter.com/JgnZQnqr7C — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

