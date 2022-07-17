Hyderabad, July 17: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday expressed doubts about some conspiracy behind the floods in Godavari river.

During a visit to Bhadrachalam town affected by Godavari floods, he said that sudden cloud bursts are said to be a conspiracy of some countries.

"Cloud burst is something new. It is said that there is some conspiracy behind it. I don't know how far it is correct. It is said that some countries are causing cloud bursts in our country. This happened earlier in Kashmir and Uttarakhand," he said while addressing flood affected people at a relief camp.

Heavy rains in Godavari catchment area in Telangana and upstream Maharashtra over the last few days triggered flash floods, inundating low-lying villages and towns along the river in some districts of Telangana. The intensity of floods is stated to be unprecedented during July. Telangana Floods: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao To Conduct Aerial Survey Over Godavari Basin in Bhadrachalam

The chief minister said since the weather department has forecast rains till July 29, the officials should be on alert. "The danger is still not over. You have to remain alert," he told officials.

He also asked officials to continue the relief camps till the rains recede completely. Telangana Floods: K Chandrashekar Rao Government Extends School Holidays Till July 16 Due to Heavy Rains

Referring to the problem of inundation of residential areas in Bhadrachalam town and villages downstream, the chief minister said the government will find a permanent solution.

He announced that the government and Singareni Collieries Company Limited together will spend Rs 1,000 crore to address the problem in Bhadrachalam and Pinapaka constituencies.

The chief minister said a colony of 2,000 to 3,000 houses will be built at an elevated place so that it faces no threat of inundation even if the water level in Godavari rises to 90 feet.

CM K.C.R, who inspected the river bund, said the government will rope in experts from the Central Water commission and professors from IITs to find a permanent solution to floods by strengthening the river bank.

He announced Rs 10,000 financial assistance for every affected family. The government will also provide 20 kg free rice to each family for the next two months.

A total of 7,274 families have taken shelter in relief camps opened by the government.

Earlier, accompanied by ministers and top officials, KCR performed puja at Godavari river to pray for an end to floods.

He appreciated the district collector and officials in preventing loss of life despite unprecedented rains.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2022 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).