Hyderabad, July 13: The Telangana government on Wednesday extended holidays for all educational institutions in the state till July 16 in view of continuing heavy rains.

The government had earlier declared holidays for three days due to forecasts of heavy rains across the state and the schools were scheduled to re-open on Thursday. However, with the rains continuing in many parts of the state, the authorities decided to extend the holidays by three more days. Telangana Floods: NTV Telugu Journalist Zameeruddin Washed Away in Floodwaters in Jagtial

An order issued by the School Education Department, in this regard, read: "In view of continuing heavy rains and inimical weather conditions, Government has decided to extend holidays for all educational institutions (Govt, Aided and Private) from July 14 to July 16."

Educational institutions shall be re-opened from July 18, it added.

Heavy rains have been lashing parts of the state for the last one week, creating a flood-like situation. The met office has forecast more rains till July 17. Heavy rains are likely in the majority of the districts.

