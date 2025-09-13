A disturbing incident unfolded in Telangana’s Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Friday, September 12, where a businessman, Srikanth Reddy, was brutally stabbed to death by two of his employees, Dhanraj and Daniel, in broad daylight. The chilling act was captured on video, showing the accused attacking Reddy and fleeing the scene immediately after. The murder took place within the limits of Kushaiguda police station, and the victim was rushed to a hospital but declared dead on arrival. Authorities have registered a case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The exact motive behind the attack remains unclear, with police continuing investigations. The inspector of Kushaiguda PS told ANI that the accused, who worked under Reddy, carried out the stabbing in Mangapuram, HB Colony, leaving the community shocked by the brazen attack. Telangana: INR 99 Saree Offer in Medak Mall Triggers Massive Rush of Women, Police Called to Control Crowd As Situation Gets Out of Hand; Video Goes Viral.

Telangana Businessman Murdered in Broad Daylight

Telangana | Two people, Dhanraj and Daniel, killed businessman Srikanth Reddy by stabbing him with knives in broad daylight within the Kushaiguda police station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The deceased's body has been shifted for post-mortem examination (PME).… — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2025

Employees Stab Boss to Death in Medchal-Malkajgiri

Employees Stab Boss to Death in Medchal-Malkajgiri (Photo Credits: X/ @vani_mehrotra)

