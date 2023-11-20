Telangana Stadium Collapse: Two Killed, Six Injured As Portion of Under-Construction Indoor Stadium Collapses in Rangareddy District (Watch Videos)

Hyderabad, November 20: Two workers were killed when a portion of an under-construction indoor stadium collapsed in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Monday. Six workers sustained minor injuries. The deceased were identified as Bablu from Bihar and Sunil from West Bengal. Rescue operation was on as another worker was trapped under the rubble, the police said. Telangana Stadium Collapse: Three Killed, 10 Injured After Under Construction Indoor Stadium Collapses in Moinabad (Watch Videos)

The incident occurred at the sports complex at Kanakamamidi in Moinabad block, around 40 km from Hyderabad. Migrant workers from other states were busy in the construction of a table tennis auditorium when the roof slab collapsed. A total of 14 workers were at the site and three of them were trapped under the rubble. Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: PM Narendra Modi Has Telephonic Conversation With CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Assures Support for Silkyara Tunnel Rescue

Telangana Stadium Collapse

#Telangana | 10 injured, 3 killed after an under construction indoor stadium collapsed in Moinabad. pic.twitter.com/kraVWlvA8v — NDTV (@ndtv) November 20, 2023

Three dead, 10 injured after an indoor stadium which is under construction at Kanakamadi in Moinabad, Telangana collapsed. Rescue operations under way. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/lJUUQGtW8r — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) November 20, 2023

The rescue workers pulled out a body from the rubble. Another worker, who was rescued, succumbed while being shifted to hospital. A third worker was still trapped under the debris. Rescue and relief operation by the Disaster Response Force was underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2023 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).