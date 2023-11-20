Telangana Stadium Collapse: Two Killed, Six Injured As Portion of Under-Construction Indoor Stadium Collapses in Rangareddy District (Watch Videos)

Two workers were killed when a portion of an under-construction indoor stadium collapsed in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Monday

News IANS| Nov 20, 2023 04:57 PM IST
A+
A-
Telangana Stadium Collapse: Two Killed, Six Injured As Portion of Under-Construction Indoor Stadium Collapses in Rangareddy District (Watch Videos)
Telangana Stadium Collapse. (Photo Credit: X Video grab )

Hyderabad, November 20: Two workers were killed when a portion of an under-construction indoor stadium collapsed in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Monday. Six workers sustained minor injuries. The deceased were identified as Bablu from Bihar and Sunil from West Bengal. Rescue operation was on as another worker was trapped under the rubble, the police said. Telangana Stadium Collapse: Three Killed, 10 Injured After Under Construction Indoor Stadium Collapses in Moinabad (Watch Videos)

The incident occurred at the sports complex at Kanakamamidi in Moinabad block, around 40 km from Hyderabad. Migrant workers from other states were busy in the construction of a table tennis auditorium when the roof slab collapsed. A total of 14 workers were at the site and three of them were trapped under the rubble. Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: PM Narendra Modi Has Telephonic Conversation With CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Assures Support for Silkyara Tunnel Rescue

Telangana Stadium Collapse

The rescue workers pulled out a body from the rubble. Another worker, who was rescued, succumbed while being shifted to hospital. A third worker was still trapped under the debris. Rescue and relief operation by the Disaster Response Force was underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2023 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
News IANS| Nov 20, 2023 04:57 PM IST
A+
A-
Telangana Stadium Collapse: Two Killed, Six Injured As Portion of Under-Construction Indoor Stadium Collapses in Rangareddy District (Watch Videos)
Telangana Stadium Collapse. (Photo Credit: X Video grab )

Hyderabad, November 20: Two workers were killed when a portion of an under-construction indoor stadium collapsed in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Monday. Six workers sustained minor injuries. The deceased were identified as Bablu from Bihar and Sunil from West Bengal. Rescue operation was on as another worker was trapped under the rubble, the police said. Telangana Stadium Collapse: Three Killed, 10 Injured After Under Construction Indoor Stadium Collapses in Moinabad (Watch Videos)

The incident occurred at the sports complex at Kanakamamidi in Moinabad block, around 40 km from Hyderabad. Migrant workers from other states were busy in the construction of a table tennis auditorium when the roof slab collapsed. A total of 14 workers were at the site and three of them were trapped under the rubble. Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: PM Narendra Modi Has Telephonic Conversation With CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Assures Support for Silkyara Tunnel Rescue

Telangana Stadium Collapse

The rescue workers pulled out a body from the rubble. Another worker, who was rescued, succumbed while being shifted to hospital. A third worker was still trapped under the debris. Rescue and relief operation by the Disaster Response Force was underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2023 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Rangareddy Rangareddy District Stadium Collapse Telangana Telangana Stadium
You might also like
Tonk Election 2023: BJP Fields Ajit Singh Mehta To Take On Congress Leader Sachin Pilot, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Seat
Politics

Tonk Election 2023: BJP Fields Ajit Singh Mehta To Take On Congress Leader Sachin Pilot, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Seat
Karimnagar Election 2023: BRS Fields Gangula Kamalakar to Take on BJP Leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Telangana Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Vidhan Sabha Seat
Politics

Karimnagar Election 2023: BRS Fields Gangula Kamalakar to Take on BJP Leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Telangana Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Vidhan Sabha Seat
Tonk Election 2023: BJP Fields Ajit Singh Mehta To Take On Congress Leader Sachin Pilot, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Seat
Politics

Tonk Election 2023: BJP Fields Ajit Singh Mehta To Take On Congress Leader Sachin Pilot, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Seat
Karimnagar Election 2023: BRS Fields Gangula Kamalakar to Take on BJP Leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Telangana Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Vidhan Sabha Seat
Politics

Karimnagar Election 2023: BRS Fields Gangula Kamalakar to Take on BJP Leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Telangana Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Vidhan Sabha Seat
Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BRS Leader KTR Asks Voters in Jubilee Hills Constituency To Play Cricket With Mohammed Azharuddin, but Don’t Vote for Him (Watch Video)
Politics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BRS Leader KTR Asks Voters in Jubilee Hills Constituency To Play Cricket With Mohammed Azharuddin, but Don’t Vote for Him (Watch Video)
Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Knows Nothing Except ‘Communal Fanaticism’, Don’t Vote for It, CM KCR Tells People
Politics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Knows Nothing Except ‘Communal Fanaticism’, Don’t Vote for It, CM KCR Tells People
Google Trends Google Trends
Portugal vs Iceland
100K+ searches
GST
20K+ searches
FIFA World Cup
10K+ searches
GDP of India
10K+ searches
Sam Altman OpenAI CEO
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
/drunk-passenger-misbehaves-with-indigo-airlines-crew-on-jaipur-bengaluru-flight-arrested-5573904.html" title="Drunk Passenger Misbehaves With IndiGo Airlines Crew on Jaipur-Bengaluru Flight, Arrested" class="rhs_story_title_alink">

Drunk Passenger Misbehaves With IndiGo Airlines Crew on Jaipur-Bengaluru Flight, Arrested

Google Trends Google Trends
Portugal vs Iceland
100K+ searches
GST
20K+ searches
FIFA World Cup
10K+ searches
GDP of India
10K+ searches
Sam Altman OpenAI CEO
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma