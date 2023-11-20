An under-construction indoor stadium collapsed in Telangana's Moinabad on Monday, November 20. According to the news reports, the incident occurred when construction work was in progress at the site. Three workers working at the site died and ten were injured after an under-construction stadium collapsed in Moinabad. Rescue operations are underway. More details awaited. Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: PM Narendra Modi Has Telephonic Conversation With CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Assures Support for Silkyara Tunnel Rescue.

Telangana Stadium Collapse

#Telangana | 10 injured, 3 killed after an under construction indoor stadium collapsed in Moinabad. pic.twitter.com/kraVWlvA8v — NDTV (@ndtv) November 20, 2023

Visuals from the Site:

Three dead, 10 injured after an indoor stadium which is under construction at Kanakamadi in Moinabad, Telangana collapsed. Rescue operations under way. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/lJUUQGtW8r — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) November 20, 2023

