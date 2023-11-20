Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding ongoing relief efforts in the Silkyara tunnel. The telephone conversation addressed the rescue operations for 40 trapped workers in Uttarkashi. PM Modi assured the provision of necessary rescue equipment and resources by the Central Government. The collaborative efforts between central and state agencies aim to evacuate the stranded workers safely. Despite a week since the incident, rescue operations are still in progress to free the trapped labourers. Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Heavy Auger Machine Airlifted From Delhi To Speed Up Efforts To Rescue 40 Labourers Trapped in Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Assures Support

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) Tunnel rescue | Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. PM took information about the ongoing relief and rescue operations of the workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. PM Modi… — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

