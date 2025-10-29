Mumbai, October 29: In an unfortunate incident in Telangana, a Class 10 Gurukul school student allegedly died by suicide after she was harassed for informing about corruption. The deceased student was later identified as Varshita (Varshitha). She was said to be a Class 10 student at Government Gurukul School in Vangara. It is reported that Varshita ended her life after she was allegedly harassed by her school principal and vice principal after she reported the administration about the existing corruption in school supplies.

According to a report in Telangana Today, Varshita was the school's topper and captain. She had recently received an award from the district collector for her excellent academic achievements. It is reported that the Class 10 Gurukul student had recently returned to her hostel from Diwali vacation. Soon after she came back, Varshita called her parents and told them to come take her as the principal and vice principal were harassing her. Telangana Shocker: Engineering Student Assaulted at Dandiya Event After Revealing His Name in Hyderabad.

KTR Slams Congress Government After Class 10 Gurukul School Student Dies by Suicide

This is heartbreaking indeed. Heartfelt condolences to the family of Varshita 🙏 Truly shameful that the same Gurukul schools that did exceedingly well until 2 years go have now come to this More than 100 kids have died in the last 2 years Zero empathy from Congress Govt and… https://t.co/iw7cGU7FSb — KTR (@KTRBRS) October 27, 2025

The school topper was allegedly harassed after she exposed the administration for misappropriating school supplies. An hour after Varshita spoke to her parents, the Class 10 student died by suicide in the hostel. It is also alleged that the Gurukul school mistreated Varshita after her death by not arranging an ambulance and sending her body via a tractor. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao expressed anguish over Varshita's death. Telangana Shocker: Teacher Accused of Sex Harassment of Girl Students at Nalgonda School; Irate Parents Confront and Attack Him in School, Video Goes Viral.

"This is heartbreaking indeed. Heartfelt condolences to the family of Varshita," KT Rama Rao said. The former minister of Telangana said that Gurukul schools that once did exceedingly well had fallen apart in just two years. He also pointed out that over 100 children have died in Gurukul schools in the last two years. "Zero empathy from Congress Govt and Zero accountability," Rao said while slamming the ruling party for negligence.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Telangana Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2025 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).