A shocking incident has been reported from Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Nakrekal Mandal, Nalgonda district, Telangana, where a teacher, Srinivas, allegedly subjected girl students to sex harassment. The disturbing revelations came after students confided in their parents about the teacher’s behaviour. Enraged by the allegations, parents stormed the school premises, confronted Srinivas, and physically attacked him. The confrontation was recorded and the video soon went viral on social media, fuelling widespread anger in the community. Local residents demanded stern action against the accused teacher, saying such acts have no place in schools that are meant to safeguard children’s future. Following the incident, parents filed a formal complaint with police officials. Authorities confirmed that an investigation is underway, and appropriate legal action will be taken once the inquiry into the sex harassment charges is completed. Mumbai School Shocker: Woman Teacher Forces Minor Student To Have Sex With Her, Arrested.

Teacher Accused of Sex Harassment of Girl Students at Nalgonda School

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Telugu Scribe), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

