Telangana Weather Forecast: IMD Issues 48-Hour Heavy Rainfall Alert for Several Districts As Monsoon Advances

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 48-hour alert for heavy rainfall in several districts of Telangana, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds as the southwest monsoon continues to advance across the state. The weather department has forecast moderate to heavy rain in multiple districts over the next two days, prompting authorities to remain on alert for possible weather-related disruptions, as reported by Telangana Today.

According to the IMD's Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in districts including Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy. Separate warnings have also been issued for Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanumakonda districts. Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Expect Light Drizzle With High of 27°C.

The department said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely across many parts of Telangana, with localized heavy spells possible in vulnerable areas.

Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Expected

Along with rainfall, the IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph in isolated places across all districts of Telangana. Residents have been advised to exercise caution during outdoor activities and monitor official weather updates. Weather officials have warned that intense showers could lead to temporary waterlogging in low-lying areas and may affect traffic movement in urban centres, including Hyderabad. Telangana Weather Forecast and Rain Prediction: Southwest Monsoon Enters State, Rains Predicted for 3 Days.

Monsoon Gains Momentum Across Telangana

The rainfall alert comes as the southwest monsoon has officially entered Telangana. The IMD recently confirmed that monsoon currents have advanced into southern parts of the state, with rainfall activity expected to increase further over the coming days. Hyderabad is also expected to experience more widespread monsoon showers as the system strengthens.

The onset of the monsoon has brought relief from the intense summer heat that affected many districts during recent weeks. However, meteorologists caution that the transition period can also bring episodes of heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds.

Authorities Advise Vigilance

Officials have urged residents, particularly those in flood-prone and low-lying areas, to remain vigilant and follow weather advisories issued by the IMD and local administration. Farmers, commuters and people planning outdoor activities have also been advised to stay informed about changing weather conditions.

The IMD has been forecasting an active spell of rainfall across Telangana as the southwest monsoon progresses through southern India. Similar weather alerts have been issued in neighbouring states as monsoon activity intensifies across the region.

Meteorologists expect rainfall activity to remain elevated over Telangana through the week, with periodic thunderstorms and localized heavy downpours likely in several districts.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Telangana Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).