Thane, August 1: At least 15 workers were killed and three others injured when a crane crashed on a girder in Shahpur where work on the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway (Samruddhi Mahamarg) was underway in Thane, the home district of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, authorities said. According to the Regional Disaster Management Unit, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Tuesday when the massive gamtrycrane collapsed on the girder, trapping the workers. Samruddhi Expressway Accidents: 88 Killed in Mishaps on Expressway Since December 2022, Says Maharashtra Official.

The location is between Sargaon and Sarambegain where work is proceeding on the third and final phase of the 701-km-long Samruddhi Mahamarg between Nashik-Mumbai. Samruddhi Mahamarg Bridge Collapse: Under-Construction Bridge Coming Up on Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway Crashes in Nashik, No Casualties Reported.

Thane Crane Crash Photos and Videos:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A total of 16 bodies have been recovered so far and three injured reported. Rescue and search operation underway: NDRF pic.twitter.com/nliOMW9pv6 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

#UPDATE | Maharashtra: Two NDRF teams are working at the site after a crane fell on the slab of a bridge in Shahapur tehsil of Thane district. Till now 14 dead bodies have been retrieved and 3 have been injured. Another six are feared to be trapped inside the collapsed… https://t.co/3QiIuUwoIP pic.twitter.com/tptIFDfAfb — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

A massive rescue effort on a war footing has been launched by NDRF, SDRF and other local agencies. The operation has been mounted by the Thane Police, Fire Brigade and disaster agencies amid apprehension of the death toll increasing.

